Focus on what has already worked for others, do not reinvent the wheel.

sneak-peek

Starting a blog for the first time is an amazing, yet intimidating experience. Thinking that people are actually going to read - and even share - something you wrote. It's unlike any other feeling I can describe.

 

But it's not all rainbows and butterflies. Starting a blog is hard work, and there are a lot of pitfalls along the way. Especially if it's your first time.

 

So many pitfalls, in fact, that we've come up with a full list of 44 things we wish we knew before starting our first blogs. That way, you don't have to make these mistakes yourself!

 

So grab a coffee and get cozy, we're about to review everything we've learned in the past 5+ years on our way to 225,000 blog visitors a month.

From the ebook, you'll learn:

  • The unique, non-mainstream tools we use to grow our blog and create content.
  • What you can do today to get 785% more email signup conversions.
  • Why some of our posts have been updated more than 100 times (each) over the last 3 years.
  • The tricks we use when promoting on Quora + how we make our responses more visible than anyone else's.
  • Why you should stop writing intros like high school research papers.
  • How to bring your old content back to life and make it the cornerstone of your blog, instead of letting it vanish into the archives.
  • How to create amazing images for your blog posts + the tools to use if you're not a Photoshop wizard.
  • How to steal your competitors' keywords, and why it's awesome.

About the authors

Bill Widmer
Bill Widmer
A content marketing and SEO consultant. Has 2,500,000-words of experience publishing content.
Karol K
Karol K
Editor at CodeinWP. Blogger, author of "WordPress Complete."
Colin Newcomer
Colin Newcomer
Freelance writer and staff member at CodeinWP. Devoted years to blogging about WordPress and digital marketing.
