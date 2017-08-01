Starting a blog for the first time is an amazing, yet intimidating experience. Thinking that people are actually going to read - and even share - something you wrote. It's unlike any other feeling I can describe.

But it's not all rainbows and butterflies. Starting a blog is hard work, and there are a lot of pitfalls along the way. Especially if it's your first time.

So many pitfalls, in fact, that we've come up with a full list of 44 things we wish we knew before starting our first blogs. That way, you don't have to make these mistakes yourself!

So grab a coffee and get cozy, we're about to review everything we've learned in the past 5+ years on our way to 225,000 blog visitors a month.